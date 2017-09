MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Deshchytsya on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit now under way in the Hague, a Russian diplomatic source said on Monday.

The source cited by Russian news agencies RIA and Interfax said the Ukrainian delegation had asked for the meeting.

The nuclear security conference runs through Tuesday. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)