FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian PM says readies tariffs on Ukraine goods after EU association
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russian PM says readies tariffs on Ukraine goods after EU association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday he had signed an order to introduce tariffs on Ukrainian goods after Kiev signed an association agreement with the European Union, but they would not take effect immediately.

Speaking at an investment forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, he also said that attempts to put pressure on Moscow had never proved effective before, in reference to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine.

He also said Russia was ready to listen to Western concerns, if the West learned to listen to Moscow. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.