Finnish president says deal reached on Russian aid to east Ukraine
August 15, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Finnish president says deal reached on Russian aid to east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Friday said an agreement had been reached for a Russian humanitarian aid delivery to eastern Ukraine and he hoped it would pave the way for a ceasefire between the government and pro-Russian rebels there.

“We heard the news today that this humanitarian mission from Russia will now go forward and an agreement has been reached on the humanitarian delivery among Ukraine, Russia and the Red Cross,” Niinisto said, speaking via a translator, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his resident in Sochi. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
