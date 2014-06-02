Russia to submit U.N. draft resolution on Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia will submit a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Monday calling for an immediate end to violence in Ukraine and the creation of humanitarian corridors in the east of the country, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov told a news conference that Western nations had assured Russia the situation in Ukraine would improve after a May 25 presidential election but that “everything is happening in exactly the opposite way”.