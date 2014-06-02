FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to submit U.N. draft resolution on Ukraine
June 2, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to submit U.N. draft resolution on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia will submit a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Monday calling for an immediate end to violence in Ukraine and the creation of humanitarian corridors in the east of the country, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov told a news conference that Western nations had assured Russia the situation in Ukraine would improve after a May 25 presidential election but that “everything is happening in exactly the opposite way”.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

