June 15, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

Lavrov, Kerry confirm need to implement Minsk deal on Ukraine - Russia Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry have confirmed the need for all sides to implement the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Following phone talks on Monday, the ministry said in a statement that Lavrov and Kerry underlined the importance of additional efforts to prevent ceasefire violations in east Ukraine, where more than 6,100 people have been killed. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

