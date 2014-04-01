FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says JP Morgan blocked embassy money transfer
April 1, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says JP Morgan blocked embassy money transfer

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. bank JP Morgan had blocked a payment from its embassy in Kazakhstan to insurance agency Sogaz “under the pretext of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the United States”.

The foreign ministry criticised the move in a statement as “unacceptable, illegal and absurd” and warned that any actions against a Russian diplomatic mission would affect the work of the U.S. embassy and consulate in Russia. (Reporting by Thomas Grove)

