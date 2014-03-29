FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Kerry discuss Ukraine, timing of further contact
March 29, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Kerry discuss Ukraine, timing of further contact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed Ukraine in a phone call on Saturday as well as the timing of further contact, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the call was initiated by the United States and followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday to discuss a U.S. diplomatic proposal for Ukraine. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Ireland)

