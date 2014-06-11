Russia tells U.S. that Kiev must stop operation in east Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday that the Ukrainian government must stop its military operation and agree terms of a ceasefire with separatists, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a phone conversation with Kerry, Lavrov also emphasised “the importance of direct talks” between the government and pro-Russian rebels and the need to alleviate humanitarian problems in southeastern Ukraine, the ministry said.