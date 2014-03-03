FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. "sabotages" WTO talks by barring its officials
March 3, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says U.S. "sabotages" WTO talks by barring its officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that the United States abruptly withdrew an invitation for Russian veterinary officials to attend talks this week and accused Washington of “sabotage”, an apparent sign of tension over Ukraine.

Russia’s veterinary oversight agency, Rosselkhoznadzor, was informed less than 24 hours before its delegation was to depart for Washington that the visit was “unacceptable” for the United States, Rosselkhoznadzor said.

In a statement, it accused the United States of “sabotage of Russia’s participation” in March 3-6 talks aimed at agreeing veterinary and phytosanitary measures in connection with Kazakhstan’s bid to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

