Russia accuses US of discrimination against Russian journalists
March 14, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Russia accuses US of discrimination against Russian journalists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Friday of “unacceptable” discrimination against Russian journalists by barring them from a news conference given by President Barack Obama and Ukraine’s prime minister.

“It seems that in Washington, where they so love to talk about freedom of speech and journalists’ rights, they are not ready to follow these principles themselves, preferring to deal only with ‘approved’ media propagating the ‘required’ information,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

