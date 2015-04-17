FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

US military trainers in Ukraine may 'destabilise' situation-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday the arrival U.S. paratroopers in Ukraine to train Kiev’s National Guard could destabilise the situation in the east of the country, where separatists are fighting government forces.

“The participation of instructors or specialists from third countries on Ukrainian territory, where the domestic Ukrainian conflict is unresolved ... could destabilise the situation,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

