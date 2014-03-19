Russia poised to react to Kiev's new visa regime -RIA

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Moscow will decide whether to introduce visas for Ukrainians visiting Russia after it is officially informed of Kiev’s new visa regime for Russians, Russian state news agency RIA reported a source at Russia’s Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Ukrainian security chief Andriy Parubiy said earlier in the day that Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had been given instructions to introduce visas for Russians visiting Ukraine, as tensions rise between the two neighbours. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)