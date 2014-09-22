FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine crisis costs Russia's VTB $674 million in 2014 -news agencies
September 22, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine crisis costs Russia's VTB $674 million in 2014 -news agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, has lost around 26 billion roubles ($674 million) so far this year due to the Ukraine crisis, Russian news agencies quoted the bank’s chief executive as saying on Monday.

VTB’s Andrei Kostin also said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the bank’s losses due to Ukraine could double by the end of the year, Interfax and RIA news agencies reported. (1 US dollar = 38.6060 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

