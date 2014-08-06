FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Polish PM says threat of Russia's intervention in Ukraine has risen
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish PM says threat of Russia's intervention in Ukraine has risen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Tusk quotes, background)

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday the threat of a direct intervention by Russia’s military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple of days.

“We have reasons to suspect - we have been receiving such information in the last several hours - that the risk of a direct intervention (by Russia’s military in Ukraine) is for sure higher than it was several days ago,” Tusk told a news conference.

Russia has been conducting exercises near the border with Ukraine, raising concerns on the ground and in a number of Western capitals.

Moscow has also called an emergency meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council over what it described as a “humanitarian situation” in Ukraine.

“If (it) were to come to a direct intervention of Russian forces in Ukraine than this would obviously be a qualitatively new situation and in my opinion nobody has a good, unequivocal answer today how the Western community should react to that,” Tusk said.

Tusk also said that sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia will be costly for Europe’s economy, but a lack of reaction to Russia’s actions during the Ukraine crisis would have the most “catastrophic” consequences.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to prepare retaliatory measures against the latest round of Western sanctions. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.