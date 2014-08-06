Polish PM says threat of Russia's intervention in Ukraine has risen

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he had reasons to suspect that the threat of a direct intervention by Russia’s military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple of days.

“We have reasons to suspect - we have been receiving such information in the last several hours - that the risk of a direct intervention (by Russia’s military in Ukraine) is for sure higher than it was several days ago,” Tusk told a press conference. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig)