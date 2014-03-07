Kremlin says hopes Ukraine crisis will not start new Cold War

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Friday that despite “deep disagreement” with the West over Ukraine, Moscow hopes some common ground can be found and a new Cold War will not begin, Russian news agencies reported.

“There still remains hope...that some points of agreement can be found as a result of dialogue - which our partners, thank God, have not yet rejected,” state-run RIA quoted spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

“I believe that it (a new Cold War) has not started and I would like to believe it will not start,” Peskov said.