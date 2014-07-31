FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crimean winemakers ask Russia to limit EU alcohol imports -Itar-Tass
July 31, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Crimean winemakers ask Russia to limit EU alcohol imports -Itar-Tass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Crimean winemakers, targeted by Western sanctions, have asked Russian officials to limit imports of alcohol from Europe to try to boost sales, Itar-Tass news agency reported on Thursday.

In a letter from Yanina Pavlenko, the head of the Crimea Bureau of Grapes and Wine, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the organisation wrote: “These fair measures would allow Crimean winemakers to compensate for the negative effects from EU sanctions.”

Pavlenko, who also heads the Crimean factory that makes sparkling wine Novy Svet, could not be reached for immediate comment.

The factory is on the EU sanctions list together with a producers’ association of ‘Massandra’ wines and the Azov distillery plant.

Russia has already announced several food trade bans following Western sanctions over the Kremlin’s policy in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jane Baird)

