MOSCOW May 20 Russia has sent a request to the
World Trade Organisation asking to hold consultations over
Ukraine's sanctions against Moscow, in place since 2014, Russian
Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin was quoted as saying by Russian
news agencies on Saturday.
He added that the request was regarding restrictions on
Russian goods, services, transit and other issues imposed by
Ukraine in response to Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis, the
reports said.
"There are serious grounds to believe that by all these
measures taken, Ukraine is violating its obligations towards
WTO," Oreshkin said, according to Russian news agencies.
This week, Ukraine imposed economic restrictions on Russia's
largest internet group Yandex and other popular online
firms, saying it wanted to guard against cyber threats.
