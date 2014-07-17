Russian cbank to study new U.S. sanctions, may support affected banks-RIA

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian central bank will study the new package of U.S. sanctions and may support banks which were hit, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Chairman Mikhail Sukhov as saying on Thursday.

Sukhov also said the central bank, which holds the world’s fourth biggest gold and foreign exchange reserves, has enough monetary tools to maintain stability of the sanctions-hit banks.

The imposition of the new sanctions on Wednesday means that Gazprombank and VEB will no longer be able to raise medium- and long-term financing from U.S. institutions. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)