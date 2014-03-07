FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's assembly says Crimean parliament has right to referendum
March 7, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's assembly says Crimean parliament has right to referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Crimea’s parliament has the right to hold a referendum on the region’s future status, the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament said on Friday.

The parliament in Ukraine’s southern Crimea region said on Thursday it would hold a referendum on whether the region should join Russia on March 16.

“Yesterday we learned about the historic decision taken by the Crimean parliament to hold a referendum on accession, on entry into the Russian Federation,” said Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Russian Federation Council.

“Without a doubt, the Crimean parliament, as a legitimate authority, has that right ... The sovereign right of the people to determine their future.”

