5 months ago
Russia's Sberbank calls Ukraine sanctions politically motivated
March 16, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Sberbank calls Ukraine sanctions politically motivated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank said on Thursday that Ukrainian authorities' decision to impose new sanctions on its Ukrainian subsidiary was discriminatory and politically motivated.

In a statement, Sberbank also called on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to help restore law and order at its offices in Ukraine, which have been the target of vandalism in recent days, so it can serve its clients under normal circumstances. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

