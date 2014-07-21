FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM Cameron warns Putin: EU ready to impose tougher Russian sanctions
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

British PM Cameron warns Putin: EU ready to impose tougher Russian sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron warned Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Monday that the European Union was ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia after separatists downed a Malaysia Airlines plane with the loss of 298 lives.

“Russia needs to know that action will follow if there isn’t a radical change in the way they behave,” Cameron said. “The EU will be ready to take further steps.”

Cameron, who spoke by telephone to French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, said sanctions could hit advanced industrial goods that might have dual uses for defence purposes. He gave no further details.

Cameron said President Putin should ensure Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine gave full access to the site where the plane hit the ground but also bluntly told the Kremlin to stop supplying weapons to the rebels.

He added in a broadcast TV clip: “We need no more weapons crossing the border, no more troops crossing the border, no more support for the separatists - respect for the Ukrainian territorial integrity, that is what is required and that is what must be pushed for.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.