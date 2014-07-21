UK's Cameron questions France's sale of Mistral warships to Russia

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday questioned France’s plan to sell Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia, saying fulfilling such an order would be unthinkable in Britain after the downing of the Malaysian Airlines plane in Ukraine.

When asked about France’s plan to press ahead with a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.66 billion) contract to sell the ships to Russia, Cameron said: ”Frankly in this country it would be unthinkable to fulfil an order like the one outstanding that the French have.

“But we need to put the pressure on with all our partners to say that we cannot go on doing business as usual with a country when it is behaving in this way.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)