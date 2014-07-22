EU discussing capital curbs, defence sanctions on Russia-diplomats

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - European Union governments are discussing the possibility of imposing capital restrictions on Russia and sanctions in defence and energy technology if Moscow does not cooperate in the probe into a plane crash in Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.

Under proposals being discussed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the EU would draw up a package for sanctions in these areas that the 28-nation would act on if Russia did not cooperate over the crash of the Malaysian Airlines plane, which killed nearly 300 people. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)