#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Denizbank gets U.S. sanctions exemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday exempted Turkey’s Denizbank from broader U.S. sanctions on the Russian financial industry, allowing the Turkish lender to continue accessing U.S. debt markets despite its Russian ownership.

Denizbank is owned by Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets, which became subject to U.S. sanctions last month, triggered by what the West sees as Moscow’s interference in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions barred U.S. citizens and companies from dealing in any of the Russian bank’s debt with maturity longer than 30 days. U.S. regulations also block access to U.S. debt financing for any banks that are majority-owned by a sanctioned Russian bank. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, editing by G Crosse)

