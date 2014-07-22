EU to discuss possible new Russia sanctions targets on Thursday

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of possible new targets for Russia sanctions on Thursday, but will make no decisions at Tuesday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers, diplomats said.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss their response to the downing of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine last week, and any new sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the crisis in the former Soviet republic.

“There will be no names for the sanction list today,” one EU diplomat told Reuters. “The European Commission will propose new names for (discussion) on Thursday.” (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)