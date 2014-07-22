FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to discuss possible new Russia sanctions targets on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU to discuss possible new Russia sanctions targets on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of possible new targets for Russia sanctions on Thursday, but will make no decisions at Tuesday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers, diplomats said.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss their response to the downing of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine last week, and any new sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the crisis in the former Soviet republic.

“There will be no names for the sanction list today,” one EU diplomat told Reuters. “The European Commission will propose new names for (discussion) on Thursday.” (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.