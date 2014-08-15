Europe "shot itself in the foot" with Russia sanctions -Hungary PM

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The European Union has shot itself in the foot economically with the sanctions its has imposed on Russia over Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, calling for a rethink of policy.

“The sanctions policy pursued by the West, that is, ourselves, a necessary consequence of which has been what the Russians are doing, causes more harm to us than to Russia,” Orban said in a radio interview. “In politics, this is called shooting oneself in the foot.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by John Stonestreet)