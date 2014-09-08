EU says latest sanctions on Russia to be implemented on Monday

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Union will press ahead with implementing new sanctions on Russia later on Monday despite a shaky ceasefire in Ukraine, the European Commission said.

“The package is due to be formally implemented by the member states through a written procedure later today,” Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen told reporters.

Details will be published in the EU’s Official Journal on Tuesday at the latest, she said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Foo Yun Chee ; editing by Robin Emmott)