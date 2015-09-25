FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine government says will propose more sanctions on Russian firms
September 25, 2015

Ukraine government says will propose more sanctions on Russian firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government said on Thursday it would propose additional sanctions against Russian companies, adding to a blacklist of individuals and companies to face penalties for reasons of “national security.”

Last week Ukraine said it had imposed restrictions on over 90 companies or groups, mostly from Russia, and on 900 people, after pro-Russian separatists who have seized parts of Ukraine set a date for what Kiev sees as “illegal elections”.

“We are now taking a decision on imposing additional sanctions against Russian companies. Details will follow,” the government said on Twitter.

Sanctions can only come into force once they are approved by the security council and signed into law by the president.

Ukraine has not said exactly what sort of penalties last week’s sanctions impose on the people and companies on the list, which include Russian airline Aeroflot and Gazprombank and Bank of Moscow.

The list provoked a backlash from Ukraine’s Western allies as it included several European journalists, prompting President Petro Poroshenko to order their names be removed. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
