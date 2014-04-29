FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rostec sees no impact from sanctions on CEO
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rostec sees no impact from sanctions on CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Rostec, which encompasses weapons, cars and metals, said sanctions against its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Chemezov would not impact the company’s activities or be an obstacle for Chemezov in running the company.

Rostec, which has stakes in some of Russia’s largest industries and partnerships with foreign companies, was created in 2007 by Putin from assets of arms exporter Rosoboronexport to boost the non-resources sectors of Russia’s economy.

Chemezov was sanctioned on Monday by the U.S. as part of retaliatory action relating to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.