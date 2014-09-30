EU keeps Russia sanctions package in place- EU officials

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ambassadors of European Union countries kept in place on Tuesday a package of sanctions against Russia over its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, EU officials said.

“We are keeping the status quo,” one official said after a meeting devoted to discussions on the implementation of the ceasefire between Kiev and the Russia-backed separatists.

“Nobody even talked about the possibility (of lifting sanctions), given the situation on the ground,” a second official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott)