EU to tighten sanctions on Crimea in time for leaders summit -officials
December 17, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

EU to tighten sanctions on Crimea in time for leaders summit -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to widen its ban on investment in Crimea to target Russian Black Sea oil and gas exploration and will adopt the measures by the EU leaders summit later this week, three EU officials said on Wednesday.

As reported exclusively by Reuters on Dec. 10, the sanctions will also ban EU citizens from buying or financing companies in Crimea, a region of Ukraine which Russia annexed in March, prompting the worst East-West stand-off since the Cold War. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

