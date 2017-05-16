FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Ukraine slaps sanctions on Russia's Yandex, other web businesses
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 3 months ago

Ukraine slaps sanctions on Russia's Yandex, other web businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular web businesses including the operator of social media sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, the president's office said on Tuesday.

The decree by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also banned Ukrainian web hosts from linking to the Russian websites from May 15.

The restrictions added to an existing list of more than 400 Russian individuals and companies sanctioned by Kiev following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ensuing pro-Russian separatist uprising. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Andrew Heavens)

