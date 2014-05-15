FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S, Europe agree Russia faces more sanctions if Kremlin disrupts Ukraine vote -U.S. official
May 15, 2014

U.S, Europe agree Russia faces more sanctions if Kremlin disrupts Ukraine vote -U.S. official

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States and its European allies found broad unity on Thursday that Russia should face sectoral sanctions if the Kremlin tries to disrupt Ukrainian elections later this month, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry briefed some key European Union foreign ministers on U.S. thinking about sectoral sanctions against Russia, which would cover some of Russia’s largest sectors including mining and gas.

“All ministers, led by Secretary Kerry, underscored that a free, fair election across Ukraine, including the east on May 25 is absolutely essential,” a senior State Department official told reporters in London.

“There was broad unity in the room that if the elections are disrupted and Moscow’s hand is behind that, that we need to move to sectoral sanctions,” the official said. “There was no dissent on that subject.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison)

