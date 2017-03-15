Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ukrainian arms of Russian state banks

KIEV, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

The restrictions ban the banks from taking money out of Ukraine, Kateryna Rozhkova, a deputy central bank chief, told journalists in a briefing.

Three Russian state-owned banks are among Ukraine's top 20 and have a combined market share of 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)