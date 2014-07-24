FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Italy backs more Russia sanctions, says foreign minister
July 24, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Italy backs more Russia sanctions, says foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Italy reiterates backing for sanctions, not that is proposing new ones)

SARAJEVO, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy reiterated on Thursday its support for additional sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said during a visit to Sarajevo.

“We have all agreed unanimously to continue with pressures and expand the list of persons and firms to be sanctioned,” Mogherini told reporters after talks with Bosnian officials. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by John Stonestreet)

