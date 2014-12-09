FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU should be ready for more sanctions against Russia -Polish PM
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

EU should be ready for more sanctions against Russia -Polish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union should be ready for a new round of sanctions against Russia for its role in Ukraine’s east, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.

“When we anticipate any intentions of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, whose sincerity I don’t trust, the sanctions are the only method to prevent what is now happening in Ukraine,” she said in Bratislava after meeting the prime ministers of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

“We should be prepared that if the Minsk agreement is not fulfilled, then the EU should be prepared for the third round of sanctions,” she said, referring to September peace efforts.

Ukrainian government troops and separatists said their forces were complying with an agreed “Day of Silence” in Ukraine’s east on Tuesday, marking an attempt to forge an effective ceasefire which may lead to a new round of peace talks. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.