Court confirms ban on Rheinmetall defence exports to Russia

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A German court backed a government move to halt planned exports to Russia of combat simulation equipment made by defence firm Rheinmetall, confirming an earlier ruling by lower court.

The administrative court of the German state of Hesse said in a statement on Tuesday that the deal was now “put on ice”.

Berlin had told Rheinmetall not to ship the equipment - including computers, video systems and network components - after the European Union imposed tougher sanctions on Russia over its support of pro-Russian separatist rebels fighting Kiev forces in eastern Ukraine.

Rheinmetall sought to have the government’s decision suspended as long as an appeal was pending, which would have allowed it to continue deliveries of equipment for the moment.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat (SPD), originally blocked the deal in March and in August permanently stopped it.

The contract, worth about 100 million euros ($127 million), had been approved by Germany’s previous government.

The EU adopted tough sanctions at the end of July targeting Russia’s banking, defence and energy sectors.

The court’s decision cannot be appealed. ($1 = 0.7859 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)