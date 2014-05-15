FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak PM: new sanctions against Russia would hit growth next year
May 15, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Slovak PM: new sanctions against Russia would hit growth next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - A third phase of European Union sanctions against Russia would cut Slovakia’s growth to 1 percent next year from an expected 3.1 percent, the country’s prime minister said on Thursday.

“I‘m very skeptical about the third level (of sanctions), because if we look at the position of some other EU members, we see strong hesitation,” Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a security conference.

“And even for us, it will be a major blow, not only to the European economy, but especially to the economies of the countries that are neighbouring Ukraine.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn)

