Sanctioned SMP bank advises clients to stop using cards for payments
April 28, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Sanctioned SMP bank advises clients to stop using cards for payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian bank SMP, sanctioned by the U.S. on Monday, said it advises clients not to use their bank cards to make payments to avoid having transactions blocked and cautioned that foreign currency transactions may also be stopped.

SMP is co-owned by Boris Rotenberg and his older brother Arkady, who own 38.05 percent each according to the bank’s website. The Rotenberg brothers, who received large contracts for the Sochi Winter Olympics, were hit with sanctions by Washington in the previous round of punitive measures announced. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

