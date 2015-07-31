Russian VEB regrets new sanctions, expects no significant effect on operations

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB, whose subsidiaries were added to a U.S. sanctions list on Thursday, said it regretted the move but did not expect sanctions to have a significant effect on its operations.

The United States imposed further Russia and Ukraine-related sanctions on Thursday. VEB itself has been under U.S. sanctions since last year.

“VEB is confirming that new U.S. sanctions will not have a significant effect on VEB group’s operations. The new sanctions list is only clarifying the previous statement ... - VEB’s units are listed by name,” VEB’s spokesman said in e-mailed comments.