Russia's VTB sees politics in Bank of England demands - paper

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, said the bank had experienced unusual demands from the Bank of England in relation to its subsidiary in London which he suspected had political motives, according to Russia’s Izvestia newspaper.

The European Union and the United States have imposed targeted visa bans and asset freezes on Russian and Ukrainian individuals, aimed at punishing Russia’s elite for annexing Crimea, but have stopped short of broader economic sanctions.

VTB has not been targeted officially.

Without saying what the Bank of England had demanded of VTB, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said the demands did not fit with a professional approach.

“In the last weeks, we have experienced very strong pressure from the Bank of England towards our bank VTB Capital Plc in London,” said Kostin in the interview, replying to a question about whether VTB had been hit by any punitive measures that were not made public.

“They are trying to make demands which are incompatible with regular supervision practices,” Kostin said. “It seems to me that they (the measures) have a more political motive.”

Kostin said VTB had turned to Russia’s central bank to help with negotiations. He said VTB was stable and secure in the UK and posed no problems for the UK financial sector.

The Bank of England was not immediately available for comment. VTB declined to comment. (Reporting by Megan Davies, additional reporting by David Milliken in London, editing by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Pfeiffer)