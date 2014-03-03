FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank eyes more loans in Ukraine after situation improves
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Sberbank eyes more loans in Ukraine after situation improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian bank Sberbank will return to signing loan agreements in Ukraine when the financial situation there improves, the bank’s chairman Igor Yushko said in a statement on Monday.

Sberbank previously said it had temporarily suspended lending, although the bank would continue to extend credit to large enterprises whose financial condition was sound.

Sberbank added that it has a strong level of liquidity in Ukraine with 1.7 billion hryvnia available and an unused line of support from its main bank of $750 million. It also said it is not reducing the size limits for cash withdrawals from payment cards. (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Toby Chopra)

