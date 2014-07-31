FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank says can fulfil obligations despite EU sanctions
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sberbank says can fulfil obligations despite EU sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank assured clients and partners on Thursday it would continue to fulfil all obligations despite inclusion in the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia for Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

“Sberbank of Russia has all the necessary resources, management experience and expertise to continue to operate successfully under the circumstances and unconditionally fulfil all of its obligations in full to Russian and international clients and partners,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.