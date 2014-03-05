Ukraine security chief hopes talks can soon end Crimea crisis

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s top security official said on Wednesday he hoped the crisis the Crimea region, where Russian forces have taken over buildings and military installations, could soon be resolved through dialogue.

“Last night there were already fewer emergency situations and fewer conflicts in Crimea,” Andriy Paruby, Secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council, told reporters. “I hope that in the coming days a way will be found to solve everything through negotiations.”

He said Russian forces had not made any new military gains in Crimea but warned of the danger of new attempts by pro-Russian protesters to take over government buildings in eastern and southern Ukraine.