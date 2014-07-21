Ukraine security source reaffirms Russian connection to crash

KIEV, July 21 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian security source said on Monday Kiev stood by information indicating that pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine had received a BUK-M1 (SA-11) radar-guided missile system from Russia, most likely with a crew.

“Earlier, the Ukrainian Security Service released information that militants were negotiating the delivery of Russian systems BUK,” the source told Reuters.

“The fighters have no special training to operate such complicated military equipment so we are most likely talking about staff crew for the BUK, which came from Russia.” (Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)