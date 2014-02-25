Ukraine's leader to hold talks on "dangerous signs of separatism"

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president will meet law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to discuss what he described as “dangerous signs of separatism” in some regions following the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovich as president.

Oleskander Turchinov, who is also the parliamentary speaker, gave no details in his remarks to deputies.

Some members of parliament have warned that Ukraine could be split because of concerns about Yanukovich’s ouster in Russian-speaking regions in the east and south of the country.