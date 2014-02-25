FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's leader to hold talks on "dangerous signs of separatism"
February 25, 2014

Ukraine's leader to hold talks on "dangerous signs of separatism"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president will meet law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to discuss what he described as “dangerous signs of separatism” in some regions following the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovich as president.

Oleskander Turchinov, who is also the parliamentary speaker, gave no details in his remarks to deputies.

Some members of parliament have warned that Ukraine could be split because of concerns about Yanukovich’s ouster in Russian-speaking regions in the east and south of the country.

