Ukrainian protesters open fire on police near Independence Square-police

KIEV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian protesters opened fire on Friday on police between Kiev’s Independence Square and the parliament building, a police statement said.

“Participants in the mass disorder opened fire on police officers and tried to burst through in the direction of the parliament building,” the statement said.

It did not say whether police returned fire or tried to restrain the protesters.

Opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk, speaking in the parliament building about 1 1/2 km (one mile) from Independence Square, said armed police had entered the premises but the deputy speaker said they had been forced back out of the building.