Ukraine's Yanukovich, opposition sign agreement to end crisis
February 21, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich, opposition sign agreement to end crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday signed an agreement with three opposition leaders to end a crisis that sparked violent clashes between protesters and police on the streets of the capital Kiev.

A Reuters correspondent at the signing in the presidential headquarters said Yanukovich did not smile during a ceremony lasting several minutes.

The agreement followed an announcement by Yanukovich to hold early elections, to form a national unity government and relinquish some of his presidential powers. The agreement was witnessed by two European Union foreign ministers who brokered the deal.

