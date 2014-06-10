FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish FM urges Russia to bar fighters, weapons at Ukraine border
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Polish FM urges Russia to bar fighters, weapons at Ukraine border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 10 (Reuters) - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday that Russia could help defuse the crisis in Ukraine by preventing militants and weapons from crossing into eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting government forces.

At a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Sikorski said Vladimir Putin’s promise to respect the results of Ukraine’s presidential election was a step in the right direction and that Ukrainian membership in NATO - something that Russia opposes - was “not on the agenda”. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.