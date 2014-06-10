Polish FM urges Russia to bar fighters, weapons at Ukraine border

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 10 (Reuters) - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday that Russia could help defuse the crisis in Ukraine by preventing militants and weapons from crossing into eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting government forces.

At a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Sikorski said Vladimir Putin’s promise to respect the results of Ukraine’s presidential election was a step in the right direction and that Ukrainian membership in NATO - something that Russia opposes - was “not on the agenda”. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)